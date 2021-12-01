Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $232,000 in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter worth about $3,504,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter worth about $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter worth about $1,733,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $974.86 million, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.54. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

