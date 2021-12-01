XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

