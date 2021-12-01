Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Shares of VOYA opened at $62.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $70.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,752,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5,257.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 445,201 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

