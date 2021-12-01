Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. RPM International posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,083,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,178,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

