WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. WEC Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NYSE WEC opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.33. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

