Critical Contrast: Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) & Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hillenbrand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Shapeways and Hillenbrand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shapeways currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.74%. Hillenbrand has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.29%. Given Shapeways’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Hillenbrand.

Risk and Volatility

Shapeways has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% Hillenbrand 8.72% 23.20% 7.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shapeways and Hillenbrand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Hillenbrand $2.86 billion 1.12 $249.90 million $3.31 13.47

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Shapeways on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment includes engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures, and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.

