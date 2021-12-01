Head-To-Head Contrast: Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) vs. Its Competitors

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Copper Mountain Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million $37.52 million 7.49 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 16.94

Copper Mountain Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 29.23% 13.13% Copper Mountain Mining Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Copper Mountain Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors 797 3516 3794 109 2.39

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 63.66%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 62.75%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

