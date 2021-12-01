-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). Cloudflare reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

NET stock opened at $188.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.07. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $2,546,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,560.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 734,740 shares of company stock worth $118,586,435. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

