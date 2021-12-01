Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.81. 15,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,306,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47.
About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
