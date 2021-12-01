Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.81. 15,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,306,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Astra Space alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.