TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Down 4.5%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 707,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.