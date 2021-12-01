Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.96). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

TSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

