Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $209.27 and last traded at $209.33. Approximately 54,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,224,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total transaction of $625,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,069 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,655.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,372 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,507. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

