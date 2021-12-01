Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $129.60 and last traded at $130.54. Approximately 45,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,650,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,191.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after buying an additional 579,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after buying an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $812,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

