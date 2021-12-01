Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.70.

SIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$909.05 million and a PE ratio of 125.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.53. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$12.72 and a 1-year high of C$16.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.