Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Increases By 63.1%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the October 31st total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,349.0 days.
Shares of DACHF stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Daicel has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.
Daicel Company Profile
