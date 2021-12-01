Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Increases By 63.1%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the October 31st total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,349.0 days.

Shares of DACHF stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Daicel has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

