Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Increases By 62.0%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the October 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

