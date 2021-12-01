Short Interest in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Rises By 64.9%

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the October 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,850,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,849,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,959,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNGX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

