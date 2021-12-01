Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDIT. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 251.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 106,883.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.