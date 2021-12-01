Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 22,671 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,671 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.39% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,733,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

