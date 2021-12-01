Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,141 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,668,000 after acquiring an additional 144,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,053,000 after buying an additional 135,731 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth $15,094,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after buying an additional 35,677 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 549,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,293,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LANC opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

