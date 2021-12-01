Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of CNA Financial worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CNA Financial by 30.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after buying an additional 398,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CNA Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,807,000 after buying an additional 319,353 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 1,217.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 181,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 168,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CNA Financial by 52.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 103,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

