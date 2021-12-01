LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $14,065,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3,672.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 186,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 181,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115,111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 110,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

