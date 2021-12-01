Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 129,309 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Dorian LPG worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,780,000 after buying an additional 180,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dorian LPG by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 83,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

LPG opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $494.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.58. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.