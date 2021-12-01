Invesco Ltd. Buys 7,734 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Proto Labs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $214,000.

NYSE PRLB opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

