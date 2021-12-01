Invesco Ltd. Buys 8,979 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.53 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

