Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Gores Holdings VIII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIIX. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth about $18,218,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth about $15,707,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth about $7,459,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth about $7,410,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

GIIX stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.