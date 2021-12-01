Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 391.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $791.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $433.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $802.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $764.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

