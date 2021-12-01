Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,223 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 190,385 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WBK opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.4509 dividend. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

