Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 25,300 Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genetron were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Genetron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genetron in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Genetron in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Genetron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Genetron by 109.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GTH opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.40 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

