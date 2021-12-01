Millennium Management LLC Sells 33,633 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,633 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

FTNT opened at $332.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.13 and its 200 day moving average is $285.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.14 and a 12-month high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

