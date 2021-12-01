Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $395,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,975 shares of company stock worth $2,922,824 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.72.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

