Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 73,906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. Analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

