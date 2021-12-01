Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.48% of Granite Construction worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GVA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 97.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $608,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of GVA opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

