STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of STAG Industrial worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

