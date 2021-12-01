Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Holdings Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after buying an additional 1,415,156 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $37,776,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 278,521 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 395,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,145,000 after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

