Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.42. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $29.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $645,558. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

