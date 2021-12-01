Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director Steven J. Collins Acquires 2,000 Shares

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director Steven J. Collins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $12,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven J. Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00.

PRTY opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a market cap of $617.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.