Mark Thomas Brown Purchases 200,000 Shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU) Stock

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU) Director Mark Thomas Brown acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,767,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$249,105.06.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avrupa Minerals alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Mark Thomas Brown sold 1,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$90.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 28,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,240.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 50,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Thomas Brown bought 25,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Avrupa Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

Shares of Avrupa Minerals stock opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. Avrupa Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It has interest in exploration licenses, including Alvalade license that covers approximately 115 square kilometers located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license that covers 15.1 square kilometers located in southeast of the capital Prishtine, Kosovo.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Avrupa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrupa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.