Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CAO Sells $23,237.06 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CAO Maria G. Freve sold 382 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $23,237.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ST opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.79. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
