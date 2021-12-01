Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CAO Sells $23,237.06 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CAO Maria G. Freve sold 382 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $23,237.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ST opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.79. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.