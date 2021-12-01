Charles J. Baird Acquires 500 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Charles J. Baird acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $21,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles J. Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Charles J. Baird acquired 500 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.26 per share, with a total value of $19,130.00.

Shares of CTBI opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $749.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

