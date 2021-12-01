Brian Edward Davis Sells 1,000 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $91,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $102,180.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

