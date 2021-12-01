Wes Cummins Acquires 5,000 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00.

NYSE VPG opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $467.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

