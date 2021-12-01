Wes Cummins Acquires 5,000 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 18th, Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00.
NYSE VPG opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $467.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.
