Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTTRY. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of MTTRY opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

