Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 56,985 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 96.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,985 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $438,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 383,576 shares of company stock valued at $26,358,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 135.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

