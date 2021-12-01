Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $165,000 Position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth $168,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

