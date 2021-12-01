California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 787.1% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 27.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 878,005 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 185,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,123,200.

NUVB opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.