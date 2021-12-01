James A. Mitarotonda Buys 44,020 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 44,020 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ EML opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The Eastern Company has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Eastern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 536,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastern during the third quarter worth $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastern by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eastern by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

