Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 5,317 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of New Relic worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 94,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. North Run Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 55.8% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 167,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,125,812 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

