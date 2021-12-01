Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 13,453 Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $542,046. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $560.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

