Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 34,465 Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Atreca as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at $1,692,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 628,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

BCEL opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Atreca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $133.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). As a group, research analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

